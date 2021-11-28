Foundry Partners LLC Buys 38,005 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $72,350. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NWPX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

