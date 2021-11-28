Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

