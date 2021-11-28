Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,334 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.