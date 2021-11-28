Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,895 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Premier Financial worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,591,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

