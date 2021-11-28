Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.55% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

