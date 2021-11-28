Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,210,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AGM stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.