Foundry Partners LLC Sells 71,375 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,375 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Banc of California worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

