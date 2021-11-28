Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FOXF traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,705. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

