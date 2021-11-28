Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,316 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 793,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000.

BATS FLQL opened at $45.11 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

