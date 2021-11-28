Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$14.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FRU. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

FRU opened at C$11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

