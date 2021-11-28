freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €23.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.48 ($26.68).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNTN shares. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.98) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FNTN stock opened at €22.44 ($25.50) on Thursday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($37.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

