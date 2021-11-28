Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.58. 45,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

