Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FYBR. Benchmark increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

