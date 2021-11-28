Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.68

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 6701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,862 shares of company stock worth $1,471,978 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.