FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,340 shares of company stock worth $137,436 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.