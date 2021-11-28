FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Shares Down 1.1%

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 11,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 33,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $18,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $3,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $2,534,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $2,106,000.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.