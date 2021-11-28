FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $50.78 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. FTX Token has a market cap of $7.09 billion and approximately $157.40 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $50.78 or 0.00088689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00233067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,460,601 coins and its circulating supply is 139,591,265 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

