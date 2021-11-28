Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 9.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $49.43. 236,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,411,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.