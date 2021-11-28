FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0065 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $65,983.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 596,334,560 coins and its circulating supply is 566,125,476 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

