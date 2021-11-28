GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Tops One Day Volume of $618,345.00

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $618,345.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00063589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00097842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.58 or 0.07475489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,507.65 or 1.00009160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

