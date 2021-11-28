Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.62

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 39915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

