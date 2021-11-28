Game.com 24-Hour Volume Tops $551,697.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $551,697.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

