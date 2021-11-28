GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. Bank of America lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

