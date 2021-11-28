GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 210,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.