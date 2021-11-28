GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 210,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.