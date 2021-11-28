Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTES. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

GTES opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,786,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,375 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,312,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

