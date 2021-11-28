GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Several brokerages have commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter valued at $155,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

