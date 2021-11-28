General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,723,416 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

GE opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.