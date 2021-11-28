Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Down 81.3% in November

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GENH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Generation Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.