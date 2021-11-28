Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $22,488.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00233915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.