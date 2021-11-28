Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $395.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.87. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $299.08 and a 12 month high of $500.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.41.
About Genmab A/S
