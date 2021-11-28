Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $395.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.87. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $299.08 and a 12 month high of $500.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.41.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.