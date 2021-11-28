Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

