Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,803 Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 153.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Edesa Biotech worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.54. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

