Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

