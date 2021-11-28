Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,323 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

