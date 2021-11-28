Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,204 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Qumu worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Tj Kennedy purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $81,280. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

