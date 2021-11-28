Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,873 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

