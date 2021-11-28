Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 53,471 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of IMARA worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMARA by 3,828.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IMARA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IMRA. Morgan Stanley downgraded IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

IMARA stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.