Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

GILD stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

