Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

