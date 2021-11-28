Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$23.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
