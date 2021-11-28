GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

LON GSK traded down GBX 29.20 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,510.80 ($19.74). 9,055,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,468.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,436.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

