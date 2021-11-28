Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $33.21. 31,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

