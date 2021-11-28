Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

