Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

