Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) CFO Sells $10,172.00 in Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) CFO Robert P. Vogels sold 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $10,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AUMN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

