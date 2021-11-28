Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $37.56 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $492.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

