Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.00. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

