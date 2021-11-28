Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Ardagh Group worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 154,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.