Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,348,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

