Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

